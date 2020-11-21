British Universities and Colleges Sport (BUCS) is to present a webinar focusing on the rise of digital fitness with the help of equipment manufacturer Technogym.

BUCS and Technogym are due to hold the online session on November 25 with a number of guest speakers lined up.

Technogym’s Ben Sandham and Jenny Morris, director of delivery for BUCS, will shed a light on the industry by showcasing the key pillars of digital fitness.

Digital solutions expert Martin Perry is due to talk about how to engage alumni and students outside of term-time, while Luke Townsend, a training and format specialist, is set to discuss how personal trainers can deliver the best possible experience for members online during the coronavirus pandemic.

Many gym-goers have been forced to exercise at home and use digital technology during the coronavirus pandemic ©Getty Images

Keith Morris, head of sport at the University of York, is also scheduled to present a case study.

A joint statement from BUCS and Technogym read: "In 2020, the fitness landscape has completely changed.

"We’ve had to adapt digitally, offer virtual challenges, and rethink the way that students engage with physical activity.

"With four presentations in this webinar, covering everything from how to prepare trainers to run live workouts, to deploying digital fitness successfully, we’re confident you’ll come out having a greater understanding of the 2020 fitness environment."