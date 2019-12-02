A national leadership programme has been launched by British Universities and Colleges Sport (BUCS) for students who are currently in a sports leadership role.

The programme will help to enhance the value and impact such a role can have on both personal and professional development as a leader, it is claimed.

An application form can be downloaded here.

The closing date for applications is January 3, 2020.

BUCS will be working in conjunction with the Sporting People group.

The closing date for the new BUCS national scheme for student sports leaders is January 3, 2020 ©BUCS

A BUCS statement said: "It will provide you with the understanding, skills and attributes needed to be successful, in existing student leadership roles and future employment prospects.

"Enhance your skillsets and develop graduate attributes to aid your future career prospects.

"Help you to identify and understand your own personal strengths and weaknesses.

"Highlight areas of personal and professional development.

"It runs over four engaging, interactive one day events that bring to life the BUCS leadership framework.

"These days include case studies and presentations from leaders both in and outside of the sports sector."

All students that join the leadership programme must be available to attend on February 9, March 29, May 10 and June 7.