British Universities and Colleges Sport (BUCS) has added weightlifting, Para powerlifting and handball events to its competition programme.

The organisation confirmed events in the three sports would form part of its calendar from the 2020-2021 season.

"British Weight Lifting and England Handball have worked extremely hard to develop their competitive offers with higher education," said BUCS director of delivery Jenny Morris.

"We are delighted to have the opportunity to work in direct partnership with them, to now include their competitions in our programme of events.

"Both events are warmly welcomed, and I am excited to see how they continue to develop and thrive."

British Weight Lifting chief executive Ashley Metcalfe said the organisation was "delighted" weightlifting and Para powerlifting had been added to the BUCS programme.

"We already have several clubs within the higher/full education sector,with an increasing number of athletes competing in our current British university and college competition," Metcalfe added.

"Our sports are fully inclusive with many active lifters from diverse backgrounds and we believe this association will encourage the introduction of more athletes to strengthen our sport further."