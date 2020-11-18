Gothenburg has withdrawn as the host of next year's European Karate Championships as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

Competition in the Swedish city was due to take place between May 16 and 21 but it has been confirmed that local organisers have pulled out.

It follows concerns raised last month about the "financial viability" of the event.

The European Karate Federation (EKF) has vowed to look for a replacement host for what is planned as the 56th edition of the continental event.

It is an important competition as it is due to be a part of the qualification process for karate's Olympic debut at the postponed Tokyo 2020 Games next year.

This year's European Championships in Baku were due to offer qualification points for Tokyo, but the World Karate Federation (WKF) rolled the process over to Gothenburg after that event was cancelled.

The European Karate Federation Executive Committee discussed the way forward ©EKF

The Executive Committee of the EKF met virtually to discuss the way forward.

It was decided that the EKF Congress should be held alongside the re-arranged European Championships next year.

"The progress of the sport and the wellbeing of our athletes are at the core of our decisions," said Antonio Espinós, the President of both the EKF and the WKF.

"While we are facing new challenges due to the devastating effects of the coronavirus pandemic, we must continue working together to guarantee that we can return to activity as soon as possible and that we can do so with the best conditions for athletes, fans and all the European karate family.

"I want to express my appreciation for the hard work and understanding of all the members of the EKF Executive Committee, I hope that we can continue making the most to extend the development of our sport in Europe."