Istanbul has been awarded the hosting rights for the 2023 European Athletics Indoor Championships.

European Athletics handed Istanbul the competition during its three-day Council meeting, which started yesterday and is taking place virtually.

It is set to be the first time Turkey hosts a major European Athletics event, although the capital did stage the World Indoor Championships in 2012.

"Istanbul submitted a strong bid and the Council is very pleased to award the 2023 European Athletics Indoor Championships to Istanbul," said European Athletics President Dobromir Karamarinov.

"The facilities in Istanbul are among the best in Europe which will help the athletes to achieve their best performance.

"I’m sure all visitors will enjoy the famous Turkish hospitality as well."

2023 European Athletics Indoor Championships will be held in the Atakoy Athletics Arena, which hosted the 2012 World Indoor Championships ©Getty Images

The 2023 European Athletics Indoor Championships are due to be held in the Atakoy Athletics Arena, a 7,000-seater built specifically for the 2012 World Indoor Championships.

Torun in Poland is scheduled to host the next edition of the European Athletics Indoor Championships from March 5 to 7 next year.

Preparations for this competition are being assessed during the Council meeting, which yesterday saw the Italian city of Rome awarded the 2024 European Athletics Championships.

Presentations from various European Athletics Commissions and Advisory Groups, as well as the Athletes Committee, will be given for the remainder of the meeting.

There will additionally be reports on European Athletics' financial position, including the 2021 budget and 2020 to 2023 financial plan.