Norway’s Rune Andersen has become the latest official to express concern over the control the Russian Olympic and Paralympic Committees have over the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA).

The Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) and Russian Paralympic Committee (RPC) voted to approve a recommendation to remove RUSADA director general Yuri Ganus last month.

The decision prompted the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) and the Institute of National Anti-Doping Organisations (iNADO) to express concern over the independence of RUSADA.

Andersen has agreed with the WADA and iNADO view.

"It is the Olympic Committee and the Paralympic Committee that have control over RUSADA," Andersen told Norwegian newspaper VG.

"That should not be the case.

"The anti-doping agencies in each country must and must be independent."

Andersen has stepped down from his international relations role at Anti-Doping Norge, with the official succeeded by Martin Holmlund Lauesen.

Andersen remains the head of the World Athletics Taskforce overseeing the Russian Athletics Federation’s (RusAF) reinstatement process.

Russia escaped expulsion from World Athletics after the Government stepped in to pay the $6.31 million (£4.76 million/€5.28 million) it owed the global governing body.

RusAF, which has been suspended since November 2015 because of allegations of state-sponsored doping, also submitted an updated roadmap to World Athletics by the August 31 deadline.

The document is another key part in the reinstatement process, with the organisation reportedly outlining detailed information on strengthening anti-doping activities.

Andersen, who will assess the plan as part of the taskforce, said Russia needed to outline how the culture will change.

"First they said that they were bankrupt, that they had no sponsors and that they would not make it," Andersen told VG.

"I said that then Russia risked being excluded from World Athletics for good.

"The money came in the end.

"The Russian Ministry of Sports has said that they gave athletics the necessary millions, perhaps the decision was made at an even higher level.

"Now I am waiting for the Russians to come up with a plan for how they will change the culture in athletics.

"They must make a detailed plan about what goals they have, how to achieve it and a clear schedule."

The taskforce is due to prepare a report for the next meeting of World Athletics' ruling Council on September 30 to decide whether Russia fulfils the criteria for re-admission.