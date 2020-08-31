The Russian Athletics Federation (RusAF) have sent an updated roadmap, a key criteria for them being reinstated, to World Athletics.

Today was the deadline for them to submit the document, including an updated section containing detailed information on strengthening anti-doping activities, to be able to move on to the next stage for having their suspension lifted.

Russia has been banned from international competition since November 2015 following allegations of state-sponsored doping.

Among the events they have so far missed are the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro and the 2017 and 2019 World Championships in London and Doha, respectively.

"The draft plan reflects a set of measures that the All-Russian Athletics intends to consistently implement as part of the recovery process," a spokeswoman for RusAF told Russia’s official state news agency TASS.

"Among the main ones, we can highlight the strengthening of preventive and anti-doping work, structural reforms of the All-Russian Athletics Federation and regional federations."

The roadmap was sent following several meetings of the RusAF Reinstatement Commission, which included double Olympic pole vault gold medallist Yelena Isinbayeva, also a member of the International Olympic Committee.

The Commission had also included Yuriy Ganus, the director general of the Russian Anti-Doping Agency until last Friday (August 28) when he was controversially fired by the founders of the organisation.

Double Olympic pole vault gold medallist Yelena Isinbayeva, left, was part of the RusAF Reinstatement Commission that is seeking to have a five-year ban imposed by World Athletics, led by Sebastian Coe, right, lifted ©Getty Images

Earlier this month, RusAF paid World Athletics $6.31 million (£4.8 million/€5.32 million) to avoid expulsion from the governing body.

Missing the first deadline earlier this year led to the process by which select Russian track and field athletes were able to compete under neutral status being withdrawn by World Athletics.

The fine from World Athletics came after an investigation into an anti-doping rule violation by world indoor high jump champion Danil Lysenko.

Seven RusAF officials - including then-President Dmitry Shlyakhtin - were charged by the Athletics Integrity Unit with obstructing an anti-doping investigation by forging documents to explain Lysenko's missed tests.

Russia's former world 110 metres hurdles champion Sergey Shubenkov has criticised how long it has taken his country to submit the roadmap to World Athletics ©Getty Images

The document is set to be studied by the World Athletics' Taskforce headed by Norwegian Rune Andersen.

He is due to prepare a report for the next meeting of World Athletics' ruling Council on September 30 to decide whether Russia fulfils the criteria for re-admission.

"The Taskforce will now review the plan and advise RusAF of any improvements it requires, which must be incorporated to the Taskforce’s satisfaction by 30 September 2020," World Athletics said in a statement sent to insidethegames.

Earlier, Russia’s former world 110 metres champion Sergey Shubenkov had criticised the RusAF for the delay in submitting the roadmap.

"Do I have a grudge against World Athletics that she does not rush Russian Athletics to send the roadmap as soon as possible?" Shubenkov, the silver medallist at last year’s World Championships, told TASS.

"We cannot send one unfortunate piece of paper that I saw myself two weeks ago."