The International University Sports Federation (FISU) has launched an online dance competition to mark International Day of University Sport (IDUS).

IDUS is celebrated on September 20 each year.

This year will see the fourth edition of the celebratory day.

With the coronavirus pandemic making it impossible to stage in-person celebrations across much of the world, FISU has launched the IDUS Dance Challenge.

Two cheerleading athletes have created bespoke routines for the contest, which anyone can enter.

All you have to do is film yourself replicating one of the dances and then post the result on Instagram, using tech hashtag "#LetsIDUS" and tagging the FISU account.

🚨 THE IDUS DANCE CHALLENGE IS HERE!



2️⃣ weeks for the International Day of University Sports & we’ve got a challenge for you! 👯‍♀‍



2️⃣ University cheer athletes have created routines & YOU have to try to copy them.



Here’s Dance I from Sabrina Trolio @USPORTSca #LetsIDUS pic.twitter.com/NlivRScHAL — FISU (@FISU) September 6, 2020

Idac Medeiros of the Brazilian University Sports Confederation and Sabrina Trolio of Brock University, who was in the school's cheer team that represented Canada at the FISU World University Cheerleading Championships in Lodz in Poland in 2018, have created the demonstration dances.

The deadline for entries is September 12, with eight finalists to be announced the next day.

Instagram polls will be carried out to decide winner, with the final vote on September 20 - IDUS.