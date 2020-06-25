The International University Sports Federation (FISU) has held its first fully online event with its Volunteer Leaders Academy (FVLA) taking place over two days.

With 237 participants registered across the two-day session on June 22 and 23, it was revised as an online programme, replacing the usual event held in Kazan in Russia every year.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this was not possible, leading to an online version, opened by FISU President Oleg Matytsin.

Matytsin said: "You are the future FISU Student Ambassadors.

"You will be the link between FISU and its national and continental member federations.

"This event is a great platform - the knowledge and experience will help you in becoming leaders of tomorrow."

The June session introduced the main 2020 FVLA sessions to be held in September, which will also be online.

It will involve the leaders receiving an intense programme that includes lectures, round table discussions and networking opportunities to develop their knowledge.

One of the key tasks for FVLA attendees is to push the International Day of University Sport (IDUS) - a FISU initiative endorsed by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation, annually celebrated on September 20.

FISU President Oleg Matytsin opened the 2020 FVLA sessions online ©FISU

FISU chief executive Eric Saintrond said: "There are many ways to be involved with FISU activities and events, but one of the main tasks for you as FISU Student Ambassadors will be to work closely with your National University Sports Federations in the planning and execution of activities for IDUS.

"From there many Student Ambassadors have gone on to be part of international FISU events such as the World University Games, the FISU Forum and even part of FISU Committees."

Students added their own input in the programme with Russian Nadezhda Kashchenko saying of the session: "Now I understand what a FISU Student Ambassador does, and also the potential obstacles and how to manage them.

"I also finally practised line dancing!" she added, with the session finishing with participants taking part in some virtual dancing.

Iskra Karakash from North Macedonia added: "The first FVLA session was very inspiring.

"We heard and learnt about the experiences of other FISU Student Ambassadors and it was very motivational."

FISU's Volunteer Leaders Academy exists to create a volunteering community around the world to share practices worldwide in sports events.