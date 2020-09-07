The International Wheelchair Rugby Federation (IWRF) Competitions Committee has announced it is seeking bids for future events in 2022.

These include the 2022 IWRF European Championship – Division A, the 2022 IWRF Asia Oceania Championship and the 2022 IWRF European Championships – Division C.

Any interest in bidding should be directed to the Competitions Committee with the bid requirements and key dates available on the IWRF website.

The IWRF has also asked potential bidders to think ahead to events in 2023 and 2024, with interested nations asked to contact the governing body.

Officials at the IWRF have laid out what they believe to be the benefits of hosting events.

Paralympic champions Australia will compete at the 2022 IWRF Asia Oceania Championship ©Getty Images

Positives include increasing awareness about wheelchair rugby in the bidder's community, it is claimed, with the potential to recruit new players.

The IWRF add that hosting will also make it possible to recruit new volunteers and certify new officials and classifiers.

Other potential benefits could be the ability to attract sponsors, as well as hosting leadership development clinics for classifiers, officials and coaches.

It could also create opportunities to establish and improve partnerships to support the growth and development of wheelchair rugby, the governing body said.