The International Wheelchair Rugby Federation (IWRF) has unveiled its new-look website, which has been revamped to allow easier use for those who visit it.

One of the biggest changes to the site is the main menu, which can now be found on the far left side of every page.

The IWRF has also decided to remove the "Rules and Documents" section where topics such as bid documents and official rules and regulations were found.

These will now be reorganised into three new pages under the IWRF governance, technical and competitions departments, and will complement the existing classification and development department pages that already exist.

We've been busy doing some housekeeping over at https://t.co/UoTOQC02KB to make our website easier for you to use and find what you need. Check out the article at the link below for a description of the recent changes then have a look around! https://t.co/et3ISKBIVR pic.twitter.com/OLrATZAL1M — Wheelchair Rugby (@IWRF) July 1, 2020

Governance will include documents such as the IWRF constitution and bylaws, as well as the strategic plan, code of conduct, policies and procedures and organisational structures.

Technical will be home to documents for athletes, referees and technical officials.

This will include the wheelchair rugby international rules, the IWRF case book, the rule change policy, the referees' training manual and the referees' chair check procedure.

Competitions will host the IWRF 2022 World Championship qualification rules, competition regulations, bid documents for upcoming competitions, world ranking regulations and the athlete replacement policy.

IWRF's new website can be accessed here.