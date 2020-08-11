The Hangzhou 2022 Organising Committee has unveiled 30 intelligence solutions to improve the operational efficiency of the next edition of the Asian Games.

These solutions, selected from 187 proposals submitted by high-tech enterprises, universities and research institutions across China, will be applied to make the Games efficient in a variety of operational areas.

Technology including big data, artificial intelligence and virtual reality will be applied to provide services to athletes, spectators and tourists.

"Hangzhou will take advantage of its flourishing digital economy and mobilise social resources to make innovative technologies part of the preparation and hosting of the Asian Games," said Hangzhou 2022 deputy secretary general Chen Weiqiang.

"Smart Games will be a golden name-card for Hangzhou 2022.

"We are committed to staging a sport and cultural extravaganza that is successful, excellent, satisfying and unforgettable."

Hangzhou 2022 is set to be the third time that China hosts the Asian Games ©Getty Images

One such technology will be 5G.

"Without the restraints of fiber optic cables, people can watch the Games wherever they are, either in the office or in open public space, and with less delay," said Han Chongxin, an official with China Mobile Hangzhou.

Hangzhou 2022 is set to be the third time that China hosts the Asian Games, having previously done so in 1990 in Beijing and 2010 in Guangzhou.

It will be the 19th edition of the Games and is scheduled to take place from September 10 to 25, 2022.