Olympic shot put champion Ryan Crouser, whose performances have reached new levels this season, will be eagerly watched in Chorzow in Poland tomorrow night as he takes part in the latest stop on the World Athletics Continental Tour Gold series.

The 27-year-old from Portland, Oregon, who moved to joint third on the all-time list by throwing 22.91 metres on July 18, produced an extraordinary performance in Des Moines last Saturday, clearing 22m with each of his six attempts, and will seek to maintain that level in his first competition of the year outside the United States.

Organisers of the Kamila Skolimowska Memorial meeting have brought together a strong field to take on the awesome American, including home thrower Michal Haratyk, the European champion, and Leonardo Fabbri, who won the Italian title last week with a new best of 21.99m.

Also in the lists will be Germany’s two-time world champion David Storl.

Poland's current restrictions on public gatherings allow stadiums to be filled to 50 per cent capacity.

In Silesia, that means that upwards of 27,000 spectators will be allowed to enter the recently re-named National Athletics Stadium, which will host the World Athletics Relays next April.

Home runner Sofia Ennaoui will have the opportunity to earn a measure of revenge over 1500 metres against the Briton who beat her to the European outdoor gold in 2018, and the European indoor gold last year - Laura Muir.

The Scot is in impressive form, having won at the Diamond League meeting in Stockholm in 3 minutes 57.86sec before securing a comfortable 800m win in Marseille on Thursday (September 3) night in 2:00.16.

Britain's Laura Muir will face the woman she has beaten to European outdoor and indoor titles, Poland's Sofia Ennaoui, in Chorzow tomorrow ©Getty Images

Like his fellow American Crouser, two-time world pole vault champion Sam Kendricks has been reaching new levels this year despite the difficulties of finding competition and he will be looking to build on his performance in Lausanne last week where he cleared 6.02 metres, his second-best height ever, in a contest eventually won by Sweden’s 20-year-old world record holder Armand Duplantis with 6.07m.

Kendricks has already produced one season-best performance at this stadium in 2020, achieving a mark of 5.82m there on August 25.

His opposition will include two estimable home competitors - 2017 world silver medallist Piotr Lisek, who has an outdoor best of 6.02m and has now recovered from the injury that sidelined him in Lausanne, and 2011 world champion Pawel Wojciechowski.

The meeting honours Kamila Skolimowska, the winner of the inaugural women’s Olympic hammer competition in 2000 who passed away in 2009.

In the discus, world champion Daniel Ståhl of Sweden will seek a 13th straight victory this season against opponents including Lithuania’s 2017 world champion Andrius Gudžius.

The javelin events will feature respective men’s and women’s 2020 world-leading performers Johannes Vetter of Germany and Olympic champion Sara Kolak of Croatia.

In the high jump, Ukraine’s Yuliya Levchenko, one of the season's two 2m jumpers, will face Pole Kamila Licwinko, the 2014 joint world indoor champion.

Back on the track, the men's 800m will feature two of Poland's finest middle-distance runners of recent years, Adam Kszczot and Marcin Lewandowski, meeting each other for the 71st time over the distance.

Kszczot, who won the world indoor 800m title two years ago, holds a 41-29 lead in head-to-heads, but Lewandowski, who raced to world 1500m bronze last year, finished ahead of his rival in their last meeting on this track 10 days ago.

That race was won by Kenyan world bronze medallist Ferguson Cheruiyot Rotich, who is also running again tomorrow after his 1:44.24 victory in Marseille.

The women's 100m features rising Swiss talent Ajla del Ponte, who is unbeaten in seven events this season.

Del Ponte, who has improved to 11.08sec in 2020, will face two-time world 200m champion Dafne Schippers of The Netherlands and Poland’s European indoor 60m champion Ewa Swoboda.



Nadine Visser will start as the woman to beat in the 100m hurdles, arriving unbeaten in six appearances this season and as the leader of the 2020 lists with a time of 12.68.