Sir Mo Farah and Sifan Hassan of the Netherlands set respective men’s and women’s world one-hour records at the Wanda Diamond League exhibition meeting here tonight.

Britain’s multiple world and Olympic champion held off the challenge of his training partner, home athlete Bashir Abdi, to set a new mark of 21,330 metres - eclipsing the 21.285m set by Haile Gebrselassie in 2007, with Abdi finishing just eight metres behind.

Hassan’s record came also came after a titanic battle with Kenya’s world marathon record holder Brigid Kosgei.

Both women moved to more than a minute inside world record pace, although it later transpired Kosgei had been disqualified for stepping onto the infield in the closing stages.

The Dutch world 1,500 and 5,000m champion reached 18,930m as the hour elapsed, beating the existing mark of 18,517m set by Ethiopia’s Dire Tune in 2008 after getting away from Kosgei with a final, wild, arm-pumping sprint.

Sifan Hassan broke the women's one-hour record in Brussels ©Getty Images

As the men’s race moved into the final quarter of an hour, the ghostly figure of the current world record holder, Gebrselassie, was shown in virtual shape, running at their side and they were bang on the pace.

With 10 minutes to go they moved ahead of the world record schedule, passing 18,000m in 50min 42:07sec.

Inside the final five minutes Abdi, who the day before had confessed that he expected Sir Mo to beat him, moved to the lead, but the multiple champion was shadowing him still.

As advertised, the Wavelight visual pace-guidance system employing differently coloured LED lights installed on the inside edge of the track made the pursuit of records on the night immediately intelligible.

With three minutes remaining, both men were 30 metres clear of the leading blue lights, showing the intended pace, and the green lights snaking behind them, showing the actual world record pace.

A second world record appeared in the offing - and the same question was being asked as in the earlier women's race - who would break it?

Two world records in one race!



Belgium's @BashirAbdi7 led through 20,000m in a world record 56:20.02 to better @HaileGebr's mark of 56:26.00. pic.twitter.com/C6W1xEiSvu — World Athletics (@WorldAthletics) September 4, 2020

With a minute to go, the Briton made the significant break.

Into the home straight, and the final 30 seconds, he came and he went Into the bend as the final seconds ticked away.

At the same spot where Hassan had earlier triumphed, Sir Mo did too, taking a few seconds to realise it was all over.

"The world record is yours, Mo!" said the stadium announcer.

Abdi had the consolation of lowering the world mark for 20,000m from 56min 26sec - Gebrselassie's mark - to 56:20.02 having led his friend at that point.

There was doubtless an additional savour to the record for Sir Mo, given his huge public bust-up with Gebrselassie during last year’s London Marathon build-up, when he alleged he had had property stolen while staying at one of the Ethiopian legend’s hotels.

Kenya’s Olympic 1,500m champion Faith Kipyegon had to settle for another near miss as she attempted to beat the world 1,000m record of 2min 28.98sec set on this track in 1996 by Russia’s double Olympic champion Svetlana Masterkova.

Having finished just 17 hundredths of a second short at last month’s opening Diamond League meeting in Monaco, Kipyegon seemed on track to achieve her ambition with 200 metres remaining, but faltered slightly over the final few metres to cross the line in 2:29.92.

Norway’s 19-year-old European 1,500m champion Jakob Ingebrigtsen, who has already reduced the European record to 3:28.68, made a bold effort to improve on that but his honourable solo effort saw him finish in 3:30.69, with Jesus Gomez of Spain a distant second in 3:34.64.

Jakob Ingebrigtsen was among the night's other winners ©Getty Images

Just over an hour before the men’s pole vault event got underway, Britain’s 24-year-old Harry Coppell, gold medallist at the 2013 World Youth Championships, announced his intention of joining the big boys of the event by setting a British record of 5.85m in Manchester.

That effort took the Briton up to sixth in the 2020 world rankings.

Back in Brussels the competition took on familiar shape as Sweden’s 20-year-old world record holder Armand Duplantis saw the last challenger, home vaulter Ben Broeders, fall away with a best of 5.70m.

Sweden’s 20-year-old European champion then went on to clear 6.00m at his first attempt before having another crack at 6.15m, a centimetre higher than the best outdoor clearance ever made, by Sergey Bubka in 1994, but he failed to make it this time.