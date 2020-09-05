Organisers of the 2023 Alpine World Ski Championships in Courchevel and Méribel have expressed confidence they will be able to overcome the challenges posed by the coronavirus crisis.

The latest coordination group meeting for the Championships was held this week, with some officials attending in person.

The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the event in the French resorts was high on the agenda at the meeting.

International Ski Federation (FIS) secretary general Sarah Lewis said the Organising Committee had made "impressive progress, despite the challenging circumstances during the past six months".

"The Courchevel-Méribel 2023 Organising Committee and French Ski Association have presented exciting plans for the next phase of preparations during the upcoming season, before they return to France after the Closing Ceremony of Cortina 2021 with the FIS flag as the next hosts," Lewis added.

Part of the latest Courchevel-Méribel 2023 coordination group meeting was held at the Organising Committee's new offices ©FIS

Organisers said they were "optimistic that the World Championships will be able to weather the COVID-19 storm and put on an unforgettable two weeks of world class Alpine skiing action in February 2023".

The FIS singled out the work done on the women’s downhill course in Méribel and men’s courses in Courchevel for particular praise.

Courchevel-Méribel 2023 director general Perrine Pelen said organisers had finalised the majority of the infrastructure plans and also appointed several key staff members over the European summer.

"It is clear that there has been much completed over the last few months," said FIS Alpine women's chief race director Peter Gerdol.

"While 2023 is still quite a distance away, the organisers are moving ahead like the Championships are just around the corner."