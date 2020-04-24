Organisers of the 2023 Alpine World Ski Championships in Courchevel and Méribel have held an online conference call with the International Ski Federation (FIS) Coordination Group.

The conference call took place last week as organisers sought to share information regarding preparations for the World Championships, with the coronavirus pandemic preventing the group from travelling to Courchevel and Méribel .

The main focus of the meeting centred on the statues of facilities and general organisation, with staff and community updates included.

Much of the construction work has reportedly been completed, with the remainder expected to be completed later this year or in 2021.

Sporting and scheduling details were discussed together with finance and marketing updates, the FIS said.

The World Championships will be held at two resorts, with organisers seeking to promote both Courchevel and Méribel.

Women’s competitions, all parallel events and medal ceremonies will take place in Méribel.

Courchevel will host men’s events and the Opening Ceremonies.

The Courchevel and Méribel resorts will host the World Championships in 2023 ©Getty Images

The meeting featured organising committee director general Perrine Pelen and deputy director Jean-Philippe Demael, as well as representatives from the French Ski Association, headed by President Michel Vion.

FIS secretary general Sarah Lewis led the governing body’s representatives, while rights holder Infront was also included on the call.

The World Championships will take place in France for the first time since 2009, when Val d'Isère hosted the event.

The last World Championships took place at Åre in Sweden last year, with Cortina d'Ampezzo in Italy due to stage the event in 2021.