England and Brazil will pay their international women's football teams the same as the men, the two national governing bodies have said.

The English Football Association (FA) revealed that it has been paying the two international sides "exactly the same" in match fees and bonuses since January, as reported by Sky Sports.

The fee is said to be around £1,000 ($1,300/€1,100) per game.

In a similar move, the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) announced that there has been pay parity since March, with every player receiving equal daily rates and prize money when on international duty.

England and Brazil join Australia, Norway and New Zealand in being part of a small group of nations that pay their male and female players equally.

Per CNN, CBF President Rogério Caboclo said: "Since March this year, the CBF has equalled the prize money and daily rates between men's and women's football.

The Brazilian Football Confederation insists that there has been pay parity since March ©Getty Images

"That's to say, the players earn the same as those who are called up [to the men's national team].

"Women will receive the same daily rate as those who already receive them.

"The women's team that wins or progresses through the stages at next year's Olympic Games will receive the same as the men.

"What the men will receive at the next World Cup will be proportionately equal to what is proposed by FIFA.

"There is no more gender difference; the CBF is treating men and women equally."

The topic of equal pay came under the spotlight last year when United States’ women’s team made allegations over gender discrimination in earnings and working conditions.

A lawsuit was filed against the US Soccer in March 2019, but the case was dismissed in May this year after the judge rejected the players' claims that they were paid unfairly.

The 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup champions were also denied the chance to immediately appeal in June.