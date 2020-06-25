A federal judge has denied a request from the United States women's football team to immediately appeal his dismissal of their unequal pay claim.

Last month, Judge R. Gary Klausner dismissed allegations that the team, who have won the last two FIFA Women's World Cup tournaments, are paid less than their male counterparts.

He scheduled a trial for September 15 on the players' remaining claim of discriminatory work conditions.

Lawyers for the US women's national team had asked him to enter a final judgment on his decision to dismiss the pay claim, which would have allowed them to take the case to the US Circuit Court of Appeals in San Francisco.

Klausner rejected the request as it would have resulted in duplicate trials.

"The granting of an immediate appeal will not eliminate the possibility of two trials or the possibility of successive appeals involving interlocking facts," he said.

"The court has declined the parties' request to stay trial pending the resolution of any appeal.

"And should a jury render a verdict unfavorable to plaintiffs on their remaining claims, there is no reason to think plaintiffs will not appeal that decision."

The US women's national team are still set to appeal the dismissal of their unequal pay claim ©Getty Images

The players are seeking $66 million (£52.8 million/€59.5 million) in damages against US Soccer, but Klausner said the squad were paid more on both a cumulative and an average per game basis than the men's team.

He allowed claims that US Soccer discriminated against the women's team in the money it spent on charter flights and hotel accommodation, as well as support services, which included medical care, to go to trial.

Molly Levinson, the US women's national team spokeswoman, revealed Klausner's rejection would not stop them appealing his dismissal of the unequal pay claim.

"One way or another, we intend to appeal the court's decision which does not account for the central fact in this case that women players have been paid at lesser rates than men who do the same job," she said.

"Tonight's ruling simply means that an appeal may take longer to file and is a reminder that we must not give up our efforts both on and off the field to fight injustice.

"Though we face significant challenges, we are strengthened by the reality that our effort is one part of the greater movement for equality happening in our country right now."