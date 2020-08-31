The National Sports Committee of Indonesia (KONI) has recognised esports at the organisation’s latest meeting.

KONI held working group and commission meetings from August 25 to 26, before hosting a virtual national meeting on August 27.

KONI chairman Tni Marciano Norman led the national meeting, where the Indonesian Esports Executive Board (PB ESI) was granted recognition.

The national federation had reportedly met criteria needed to secure recognition, with KONI saying esports requires "speed, agility and strategy".

"Hopefully, under PB ESI, Indonesian esports athletes and teams can earn achievements at the international level and make the nation proud," KONI secretary general Ade Lukman told the Jakarta Post.

At the 2019 Southeast Asian Games, esports was a medal event, and it will also feature as a medal sport at the 2021 Asian Indoor and Martial Arts Games in Bangkok and Pattaya in Thailand.

It was a demonstration sport at the Jakarta-Palembang 2018 Asian Games, although it has not made the programme for the 2022 version in Hangzhou, China.

Members of newly-approved national federations passed their flags to the KONI ©KONI

KONI last month proposed esports, teqball, sambo, triathlon, modern pentathlon, bowling and jiu-jitsu for inclusion at the 2021 Southeast Asian Games.

Its latest meeting also saw recognition given to a further six national bodies.

This included the Indonesian Modern Pentathlon Centre Board, the Indonesian Wave Surfing Association, Indonesian Amateurs Martial Arts and the Fitness Bodybuilding Association Indonesia.

Two weightlifting associations were also recognised.

The eight new member sports were present to hand over the flags of each organisation to KONI.

"Hopefully they will immediately adjust to the provisions in the Central KONI to advance sports achievements in Indonesia," Marciano said.