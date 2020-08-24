The Global Esports Federation (GEF) has added the World Freestyle Football Association (WFFA) as an affiliate member.

The WTTA called the development an "opportunity collectively to make a difference by promoting healthy, active lifestyles" in the esports sector.

It also cited the popularity of FIFA Street, the series of video games which have blended elements of freestyle football and traditional football in an arcade style.

Founded in 2017, the WFFA is a Canadian non-profit organisation and global governing body for freestyle football.

Dan Wood, head of global partnerships at the WFFA, commented that "the mission of the GEF is directly in line with that of ours".

Wood added: "We want to inspire young people across the globe to embrace the gaming world, but to do so with a growth mindset and a conscious effort to get active."

The Global Esports Federation was launched in late 2019, with Chinese firm Tencent its founding partner ©Getty Images

The GEF - one of two organisations claiming to be the global governing body for esports - has signed similar agreements with other International Federations already this year.

The International Tennis Federation, World Taekwondo and World Squash Federation have all become members of the GEF's global alliance.

Launched in December 2019, the Tencent-backed GEF is a rival to the International Esports Federation.

The organisation says it hopes to create a "safe, healthy, and sustainable esports ecosystem."

It has signed strategic partnerships with the Olympic Council of Asia and Commonwealth Games Federation among others.