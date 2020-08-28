The Iran Taekwondo Federation has launched a new mobile application called "TaekApp".

Launched at a special ceremony, TaekApp is set to provide quick and easy access to the latest news, announcements, exams and online events, plus training and coordination courses.

Among those in attendance at the ceremony were the Iran Taekwondo Federation President Mohammad Pouladgar, general manager Alirez Khosravi and a representative from the Ministry of Sport and Youth, Mahdi Alinejad.

The app was launched in advance of the Iran Taekwondo Federation's seminar, set to take place in collaboration with the Scientific Union of Sport Management and Azad University on September 4.

Iran Taekwondo Federation President Seyyed Mohammad Pooladgra was in attendance when the new mobile app was launched ©Iran Taekwondo Federation

The main focus of the seminar will be on the challenges and opportunities that taekwondo is facing during the coronavirus pandemic.

Organisers are calling for submissions on topics such as physiology, nutrition, motor development, technology and innovations, psychological studies, and management.

It is the fourth time the seminar will take place, with this year's edition set to be held virtually due to the pandemic.