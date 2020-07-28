Iranian taekwondo legend Hadi Saei has been elected chairman of the National Olympic Committee of the Islamic Republic of Iran's Athletes' Commission.

Per Fars News Agency, Saei received eight of 15 votes to secure the position.

Archer Zahra Nemati - a two-time Paralympic champion - finished second in the voting.

Fencer Mojtaba Abedini was elected vice-chairman, edging out table tennis' Afshin Norouzi.

Judoka Arash Miresmaeili, twice a world champion, previously chaired the Athletes' Commission.

Hadi Saei won Olympic gold medals at Athens 2004 and Beijing 2008 ©Getty Images

Saei is Iran's most decorated Olympian.

He won Olympic gold in the men's 68-kilogram division at Athens 2004 and added a second title in the 80kg class at Beijing 2008, having won a bronze medal at Sydney 2000.

Saei is one of only two Iranians to have won a pair of Olympic gold medals, alongside weightlifter Hossein Rezazadeh.

Earlier this year, 44-year-old Saei was been appointed technical director of the Islamic Republic of Iran Taekwondo Federation.