American tennis doubles pair and identical twin brothers Bob and Mike Bryan have announced their retirement, ending one of the greatest partnerships in the sport's history.

The duo are the most successful doubles pairing of all time, with Mike Bryan earning 18 Grand Slam doubles titles and Bob Bryan achieving 16.

Due to their success, which included more than 1,100 wins together, they held the world number one doubles ranking jointly for 438 weeks.

The brothers also have a wealth of Olympic experience, triumphing at the 2012 Games in London.

They had claimed bronze at Beijing 2008 and reached the quarter-finals at Athens 2004.

The duo won all four Grand Slams and all nine Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) Masters 1000 tournaments.

Additionally, they helped the United States win the Davis Cup in 2007.

At 42 years old, the Bryans were expected to compete at the US Open before retiring, but decided to leave the sport earlier than planned.

Bob and Mike Bryan earned gold at the London 2012 Olympic Games ©Getty Images

"We just both feel it in our guts that it is the right moment," said Mike Bryan, as reported by Tennis.com.

"At this age it takes so much work to go out there and compete.

"We love playing still but we don’t love getting our bodies ready to get out there.

"The recovery is tougher.

"We feel like we were competitive this year, last year, the year before.

"We want to go out right now where we still have some good tennis left."

ATP chairman Andrea Gaudenzi described the brothers as "exemplary role models" and "a model of consistency and excellence".

"As the most successful men’s doubles team of all-time, Bob and Mike have rewritten the record books throughout their phenomenal careers," Gaudenzi.

"It’s difficult to put into words what they have brought to the game, not only on the court but also off it."

He added: "On behalf of the ATP, I would like to thank them for everything they have done for the sport.

"The Tour will miss them greatly, and we wish them all the best as they embark on the next chapter of their lives."

