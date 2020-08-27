Hong Kong Marathon organisers have confirmed the race will not take place in January due to the uncertainty caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

The race was originally scheduled for January 24.

The Hong Kong Amateur Athletic Association (HKAAA) confirmed the postponement with a statement on the race website.

"HKAAA announces that due to the uncertainty around the COVID-19 epidemic situation, the Standard Chartered Hong Kong Marathon originally scheduled for January 24 will be postponed," the statement read.

"HKAAA is now actively working with relevant departments to determine the alternate date for the event and would like to thank Standard Chartered Bank Limited, other sponsors and supporting organisations, as well as all runners and members of the public, for their continued support."

The South China Morning Post reported that organisers are seeking to reschedule the race on a date in late March or early April.

That would follow the completion of the annual Flower Shower at Victoria Park, where the marathon finishes.

The event is one of World Athletics’ Gold Label road races, the second-most prestigious set of road events, behind the Platinum Label tier.

Organisers are reportedly seeking to reschedule the event in March or April ©Getty Images

HKAAA chairman Kwan Kee told the South China Morning Post he was concerned the race might lose the label should the event not take place for a second consecutive year.

"We have been allowed to keep the Gold Label status for another year after the cancellation of the 2020 event due to the pandemic," he said.

"But if we are not going to stage it again in 2021, we are not sure what will happen.

"Singapore and Taiwan are also trying to get the gold label status and it will definitely tarnish the reputation of Hong Kong as an event capital if we lose the status."

The HKAAA say the marathon is Hong Kong’s largest participatory annual sporting event.

The event is claimed to attract in excess of 70,000 local and overseas participants each year.

Runners can participate in three different events - 10 kilometres, half-marathon and the full marathon.

This year’s race was scheduled to take place in February, but became one of the first major sporting events to be cancelled as the coronavirus outbreak began.