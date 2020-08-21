Hong Kong sports leaders call for judicial review into closure of facilities during pandemic

Members of Hong Kong's sporting community have called for a judicial review of the Government's decision to close facilities during the coronavirus pandemic.

Following a rise in COVID-19 cases in July, the Hong Kong Government re-closed sport and recreation facilities.

Former Hong Kong Davis Cup tennis player and private sports club operator Andy Brothers led the call for a review, claiming the group wanted to open a dialogue with the Government on a viable long-term plan for the Hong Kong sports industry.

He argued that is was unfair sport facilities were made to close again, while other non-essential businesses remained open.

"We are advocating for the government to treat all businesses fairly and to consider the risks of specific businesses staying open to that of the financial impact and livelihoods of closing them," Brothers said, as reported by South China Morning Post.

"If non-essential businesses must close, then we support that - but then it must be all non-essential businesses, not just some.

"If certain businesses can remain open, then all must be given the same opportunity to install safeguards to operate safely - and sports have shown to be able to do that.

"Sports closure also not only affects the livelihood of those working in the industry, but the physical and mental well-being of hundreds of thousands of Hong Kong residents who rely on it daily."

Hong Kong has experienced a rise in coronavirus cases recently ©Getty Images

A petition supporting the judicial review has already gained 5,000 signatures.

The group will have to raise around HKD500,000 (£49,000/$65,000/€55,000) to proceed with the review, however.

Hong Kong Tennis Association President Philip Mok Kwan-yat is involved with the campaign, with his organisation launching a Facebook appeal to open tennis facilities again.

"On one hand we need to control the pandemic and on the other hand we need to consider the livelihoods of different people," he said.

"From the tennis court perspective, baseline to baseline is more than 70 feet and if you play singles that follows the social gathering limit of two people.

“A lot of tennis coaches make a living out of teaching, it’s their entire income.

"We have some athletes who train full-time at the Hong Kong Sports Institute, but there are others who pursue tennis seriously that do not have that luxury and now there is nowhere for them to train."

Hong Kong has reported more than 4,600 cases of coronavirus, resulting in 75 deaths.