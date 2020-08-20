The Organising Committee of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics and Paralympics has announced a shortlist of 10 finalists to design the Games' uniform.

It will commission the China Fashion Designers Association to organise and carry out a collection of visual appearance designs for the uniforms and equipment at the Games.

A total of 602 proposals were submitted and after an experts' initial evaluation, re-evaluation and public evaluation, the 10 were shortlisted.

Creators of the shortlisted designs come from the likes of the Shanghai University of Engineering Science, Tsinghua University and China's top sportswear maker, Anta.

The deal with the China Fashion Designers Association was signed by the Beijing Zhengyang Notary Office.

Beijing 2022's Organising Committee now enters the final stage of selection for its uniform design ©Beijing 2022

The Beijing Institute of Fashion Technology is another body to be shortlisted, while designers Wang Yutao and Huang Jiemeng could also win.

Designers submitted their proposals for six categories – outdoor functional sport jacket, sports pants, fleece jacket, woven pants, knitted hat and neck warmer.

The competition was launched in May, giving entrants the opportunity to submit designs up until June 10.

A prize of RMB100,000 (£11,500/$14,000/€13,000) is on offer for the person whose designs are chosen.

Those shortlisted in the top 10 will be awarded a cash bonus ranging down to RMB10,000 (£1,150/$1,400/€1,300).

The Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics will run from February 4 to 20.