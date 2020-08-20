The World Squash Library is to record the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the sport.

A call has been made for contributions about the wide range of effects COVID-19 caused to players, federations and others involved with squash.

Both professional and recreational players have been asked to take part with the hope of creating a "unique record" of the current unprecedented period.

"The worldwide COVID-19 pandemic has affected us all – whether through illness, tragic deaths in the community, financially, or simply how we live our lives in general," said the library's founder Andrew Shelley.

Like all sports, squash has faced severe disruption due to the COVID-19 pandemic ©Getty Images

"Squash has not been exempt.

"The impact has taken a number of forms, and has been very wide indeed – and needs to be documented."

Shelley, the former World Squash Federation chief executive, formed the World Squash Library last October as a free service for information on the sport.

Contributions to the library can be made here.