Federation of International Bandy doing "everything possible" to stage 2020 World Championship

The Federation of International Bandy (FIB) has said it is doing "everything possible" to ensure that this year's Men's World Championship goes ahead as planned in Irkutsk.

Competition in the Russian city is due to take place between October 5 and 11 but the COVID-19 pandemic continues to cause uncertainties.

Irkutsk, one of the largest cities in Siberia, had been scheduled to host from March 29 to April 5 before the global health crisis prompted the move to later in the year.

"FIB is working intensively right now to be able to carry out the season's planned international tournaments," a statement said.

"FIB is doing everything possible to carry out World Championship Group A in Irkutsk, Russia as planned.

"As is well known, the tournament was planned for last spring but was postponed until October 5 to 11.

"The plan for FIB is that the tournament will also be played then."

Russia won their second world title in a row, and their 26th in all when including the Soviet Union, at last year's tournament in Sweden.

"Other tournaments decided for the coming season are also planned to be held," the FIB added.

"The details of each tournament are not complete.

Russia retained their bandy world title last year ©FIB

"When details are ready, we will inform here on the FIB website.

"The ongoing corona pandemic is constantly creating new conditions for many different countries.

"Restrictions on how people can socialise and how to travel within and outside each country are not constant, but new decisions are made at short notice.

"Therefore, of course, FIB also continuously monitors the decisions taken within the Parliaments, Foreign Ministries and health authorities of the various countries.

"FIB is awaiting new recommendations that affect the sport, for example for international travel and decisions about the audience's presence in the arenas.

"For Sweden, for example, new decisions on restrictions will be made on August 31.

"FIB has contacts with the embassies, for example the Russian embassies to be informed about the handling of visa issues especially in front of the World Championship in October.

"FIB does its best to constantly increase interest in bandy and to develop the sport at the various levels it is practiced and we do so even in this time when so much in our world is different.

"But the work is constantly ongoing, despite this."