Slovakia has been awarded the hosting rights for this year's European Rink Bandy Championship.

The country was named as the host by the Federation of International Bandy (FIB).

However, the exact location and the dates for the tournament have yet to be confirmed and will be revealed in the "near future".

Rink bandy is a variant of the winter sport which is played over a much smaller area.

"The plan is to arrange the tournament this coming fall," the FIB said.

Krasnoyarsk are the tournament's reigning champions ©FIB

"If a decision is made later on to postpone the tournament due to the COVID-19 situation, the tournament will be played in March or April 2021."

Five editions of the Championship have been held to date, with Krasnoyarsk winning in 2019.

The FIB will manage the tournament alongside the Slovak Association of Bandy.