Federation of International Bandy schedules two tournaments for new season

The Federation of International Bandy has confirmed the first two scheduled tournaments for the 2020-2021 season.

Both events are for women's clubs teams, the governing body said, and both are planned to take place in Sweden.

Växjö is scheduled to host the Women's World Cup between October 23 and 25, at the Eriksson Arena in the community of Åby.

It is hoped eight teams will take part and games will be played with two 30-minute halves.

Sides have until June 1 to register their interest in the competition.

Also scheduled to take place is the Girls' Under-17 World Cup, which is planned for the Hydro Arena in Vetlanda between October 30 and November 1.

The Women's World Cup is scheduled for the Eriksson Arena in Växjö ©FIB

Skirö AIK will host the tournament with organisers aiming to have 12 participating teams from Norway, Finland, Russia, Canada and Sweden.

The tournament is open for girls born in 2004 and later, and playing time will again be two 30-minute halves.

In February, Sweden won the Women's Bandy World Championship for the ninth time after defeating Russia 3-1 in the final in Norwegian capital Oslo.

Play was completed at the Championship before the coronavirus pandemic had taken hold in Europe.