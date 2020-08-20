Denmark has re-started the country's bobsleigh programme after a break of 14 years.

The country has not been represented in the sport since the 2005-2006 season but now has the long-term target of competing at the Milan-Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics.

Six new men's athletes have been recruited, including five from athletics after Denmark Bobsled and Skeleton general manager Tom Johansen worked with the Danish Athletics Federation.

The five from track and field are Jannick Bagge, who has been selected as a pilot, and pushers Mads Lunø, Marius Glenner-Frandsen, Rasmus Overgaard and Lukas Medina Sørensen.

The remaining athlete is pusher Simon Darville, who was previously a weightlifter.

Danish skeleton slider Rasmus Johansen finished ninth at the Youth Olympic Games ©IBSF

Bagge won the triple jump title at the Danish Athletics Championships this year.

"Those were probably my last National Championships in athletics," the 26-year-old said.

"I'm part of the serious project to build a world-class Danish bobsleigh team and I'm really looking forward to finally get it started now."

Training is now planned in Winterberg in Germany between September 10 and 13, if the COVID-19 situation allows.

Support will be provided by the International Bobsleigh and Skeleton Federation's development programme.

Denmark does already have an active presence in skeleton, with Rasmus Johansen finishing ninth at this year's Youth Olympic Games in Lausanne.