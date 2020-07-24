The International Bobsleigh and Skeleton Federation (IBSF) is to stage an online Congress for the first time in its history later this year.

Bobsleigh and skeleton's most important meeting had already been delayed twice, and will now be a digital-only event.

The IBSF Executive Committee made the decision due to travel restrictions likely to remain in place because of the coronavirus pandemic, as well as the uncertainty it has brought about.

The 91st Congress had been scheduled to take place in Shanghai on June 30, but it was moved to Antwerp and then delayed until Septmeber.

October 17 is the new date for the online event, where delegates will meet with IBSF President Ivo Ferriani and the Executive Committee.

Ferriani is not up for re-election this year.

His term as President will expire in 2022 after he received 38 of the 43 votes at the 2018 Congress in Rome to see off challenger Fritz Burkard.

The impact of the pandemic is likely to be a central focus of the 2020 Congress.

The IBSF has said it is planning for a "normal" winter season in 2020-2021, with women's monobob part of the World Cup circuit for the first time, but whether or not that is possible remains to be seen and contingency plans will likely be discussed.

Last season largely escaped the effects of the pandemic, although some events were cancelled late on.