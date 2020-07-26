Eric Bernotas is the new senior head coach of the Canadian skeleton team.

The American, who coached the British skeleton team for the best part of five years before stepping down at the end of the 2018-2019 season, had been providing coaching support to the Canadian setup already.

The Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympics were Bernotas' finest hour as British coach, with the nation winning a hat-trick of skeleton medals - more than any other country.

Lizzy Yarnold won women's gold and Laura Deas bronze, while Dom Parsons won men's bronze.

Yarnold was also world champion in 2015 under Bernotas' guidance.

Before taking the British role, Bernotas coached the Australian team.

Under Eric Bernotas' eye, Britain won three skeleton medals at Pyeongchang 2018 ©Getty Images

"I am excited for the opportunity to be joining the Canadian skeleton team, and working together to reach our goal of developing world and Olympic champions", Bernotas said.

"I look forward to being able to share my experience, while continuing to learn to best support the positive action and world class talent that is currently exists within the Canadian program."

As an athlete, Bernotas won two World Championship silver medals in 2007.

Canada last won an Olympic skeleton medal at Vancouver 2010, through Jon Montgomery, who took men's gold.

Bernotas came 14th in the same competition.