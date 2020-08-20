British Weight Lifting (BWL) has appointed Philip Edmondson as a new member of its Board.

Edmondson has joined as a non-executive director and begins in the role with immediate effect.

He comes from a legal background and is currently a partner and the head of commercial and sports litigation services at McCormicks Solicitors.

His specialisms include sports and professional negligence matters.

Edmondson is also a keen follower of sport and the fitness industry and is replacing David Knaggs on the Board, who has retired after five years.

"I am excited and honoured to join the team at BWL," Edmondson said.

"Having met the Board I can see we have a great mix of personalities and expertise to help continue to grow and improve the sport and bring it to new audiences."

The BWL Board now has its agreed optimal number of 10 members.

The British Weight Lifting Board has 10 members ©BWL

It is compliant in respect of the Code for Sports Governance, with appropriate numbers of independent directors and a gender split.

"I am delighted that Philip has been appointed to our Board," said Ashley Metcalfe, the chief executive of BWL.

"His legal knowledge and expertise in commercial and sports litigation and regulation will be invaluable as our organisation continues to move forward and our sport continues to grow and engage with a much broader and more diverse customer base.

"I look forward to working with him to drive British Weight Lifting forward."