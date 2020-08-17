Raoul Machalet has been appointed as director of umpires by Softball Europe.

The German comes in to replace Carolien Stadhouders, who is stepping down after four years in the role.

Machalet was previously the deputy director of umpires and is making the step-up to the top position after a recommendation from his predecessor.

He spent 10 years as an umpire himself before retiring in 2016, and then became umpire-in-chief for European softball tournaments.

Last year, he started working on the development of new umpires.

"It is with great pride that I accept the position of Softball Europe director of umpires," Machalet said.

"I am truly humbled by Carolien Stadhouders' proposal to follow her in this role.

"She and I have worked together for many years and I can only hope that I am able to bring the same amount of passion for softball and the same drive around the development of our umpires and continue to further our programme."

Stadhouders will remain in the sport as she is keeping her role of regional umpire coordinator with the World Baseball Softball Confederation (WBSC).

Raoul Machalet replaces Carolien Stadhouders in the umpiring role ©WBSC

This will see her liaise between the WBSC and Softball Europe and she will support Machalet as an adviser.

"I want to wish my successor Raoul and his team lots of success for the future," Stadhouders said.

"I am convinced that they will do a great job for European umpiring.

"I am glad that I can continue to contribute to this job in the role of WBSC regional umpire coordinator."

Gabriel Waage, the Softball Europe President, added: "I want to thank Carolien for all she has done for softball in Europe, in the role of umpire, umpire-in-chief, or director of umpires.

"I do believe Softball Europe will continue on the values that she established.

"I also want to welcome Raoul in his new role as director of umpires.

"The 2021 season awaiting us will be challenging, but, I am sure, Raoul and his team will provide expert officials to Softball Europe events."