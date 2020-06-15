More baseball leagues resume in Europe as COVID-19 restrictions lifted

Baseball leagues in Croatia, Finland, Switzerland and Bulgaria resumed play this weekend as the sport gradually returns to Europe amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Two matches were played in the Croatian First Division with no restrictions placed on the number of fans allowed to watch.

The five-time league will now continue until August before the play-offs and a best of seven finals series at the end of September.

Originally, a Central European League involving the best sides from Croatia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Hungary and Serbia was due to be contested, but this was cancelled due to COVID-19.

The Belgian leagues will re-start next month ©WBSC

The Finnish Baseball and Softball Federation began their season with a match between Espoo Expos and Helsinki Puumat, and built-up to the game with the country's first-ever youth baseball camp in the capital.

In Bulgaria, the seven-team national league began with three double headers, with four teams due to advance to the play-offs.

The Swiss league also began, while the Czech league resumed in May.

It has also been announced that Belgium's baseball and softball leagues will resume in July.