Britain's Greg McKenna has been appointed head of the Biathlon Integrity Unit (BIU), taking up the role as of today.

McKenna has been offering advice to the IBU Board since March and Louise Reilly, who chairs the Board, said it was "delighted" at the development.

"He is a person of true integrity and, with more than 27 years’ experience leading highly sensitive and complex investigations, will greatly strengthen the Unit’s capacity to protect the integrity of biathlon and ensure a clean and trusted sport," Reilly added.

"Greg has done excellent work in the last few months building capability within the new Unit and has demonstrated that he shares our commitment to delivering education, investigation and anti-doping programmes at the highest level.

"I would also like to take this opportunity to thank Sarah Fussek for her work in leading the initial establishment of the Unit.

"Although Sarah was only with us on a temporary basis, her contribution was appreciated.

"As planned, Sarah has now returned to her role within the International Ski Federation."

The Biathlon Integrity Unit will manage all integrity-related matters concerning biathlon ©Getty Images

McKenna has worked in law enforcement in the United Kingdom's for 27 years, including a 13-year tenure at the National Crime Agency where he was regional head of investigations.

The BIU is independent of the International Biathlon Union.

Established in 2019, the BIU will manage all integrity-related matters concerning biathlon, including anti-doping, betting-related issues, ethical breaches and any sort of result manipulation.

"I am honoured to have been appointed Head of the Biathlon Integrity Unit," McKenna said.

"I have always had a keen interest in winter sports and I am passionate about ensuring athletes, fans and all members of the biathlon family can have complete trust in what they are watching.

"I look forward to building on the work Sarah Fussek commenced.

"The Unit is committed to safeguarding the integrity of biathlon and I am highly receptive to new ideas and perspectives on the best way we can do that.

"I am always available to be contacted directly by the biathlon community."