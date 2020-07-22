The International Boxing Association (AIBA) has launched a flash mob as part of International Boxing Day today, with athletes from more than 35 nations represented in the online initiative.

Under the motto "Boxing is everywhere", AIBA has received videos from participants around the world, who have displayed their shadowboxing skills.

Fans are encouraged to take part too by posting their short videos on Instagram with the hashtag #BOXINGEVERYWHERE and tagging @aiba_official.

As part of the celebrations for International Boxing Day, which is marked every year on July 22, a summary video will feature the best fan videos in a compilation.



Nations that have taken part so far include Iran, Turkey, Australia, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, France, Russia, Ireland, Colombia, Belarus, India, Poland, Monaco, Montenegro, the United Arab Emirates, Sweden and Britain.

AIBA have also asked participants to remain cautious of COVID-19 rules in their respective countries to ensure safety is maintained.

Since 2017, International Boxing Day has been significant in Russia, with the nation aiming to improve participation in the sport with interactive programmes led by some of the best boxers in the country.

Last year, Russia held a large celebration in Moscow's Red Square, with boxing taking place amid a backdrop of St Basil's Cathedral and the Kremlin.

Russia and Germany also put on a boxing show for the 2018 celebrations, to show the competitiveness of the sport at the highest level.