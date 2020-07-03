AIBA and WBA Presidents aiming to work more closely together for benefit of boxers

The Presidents of the International and World Boxing Associations say they are aiming to work more closely together in order to benefit boxers.

International Boxing Association (AIBA) Interim President Dr. Mohamed Moustahsane is aiming to work alongside his counterpart at the World Boxing Association (WBA) President Gilberto Mendoza towards making improvements in three areas - development, competition, and ethics.

Moustahsane was a guest at the official Opening Ceremony of the WBA's 99th Convention yesterday, which is taking place virtually across the first four days of July.

"Since 2015, we have had a lot of discussions {about co-operation}" said Moustahsane.

"Now it is time to build something great for the sports and for our athletes.

Gilberto Mendoza, President of the World Boxing Association, pictured at one of the organisation's previous conventions ©Getty Images

"We are going to work hard in order to elevate the quality of boxing to the level it belongs.

"We need to make sure our boxers will be the winners of these relationships."

Mendoza added: "It’s a pleasure to construct a new relationship."

Yesterday marked the 99th anniversary of the WBA and the convention is set to be the beginning of several activities that will take place over the next year through until July 2021, when the hundredth convention will be held in Russia.