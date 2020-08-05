A dedicated abuse and harassment hotline is among the main features of a new mobile phone application created by the Colombian Olympic Committee (COC).

The OlimpicoCOL app is free to download and includes news, photos, videos and information on upcoming Colombian sports events.

It also features a fan zone and exclusive access for coaches and athletes.

A dedicated section for all the National Federations that are registered with the COC, including information and news from each sport, is also part of the COC application.

The OlimpicoCOL app is free to download ©COC

The exclusive section for athletes and coaches features a tab in which athletes' training can be monitored and allows users to report any type of mistreatment or harassment.

They can also ask for help if they have problems entering certain countries, the COC said.

The COC is encouraging fans, athletes and coaches to download the app to "stay up to date with Colombian sport".