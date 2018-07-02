The President of Panam Sports Neven Ilic has officially opened new offices for the Colombian Olympic Committee (COC) in Bogota.

Meetings were also held with COC President Baltazar Medina and the director of the Colombian Government's sports department COL Deportes, Clara Luz Roldan.

The visit began with a meeting at the new offices in the El Salitre Sports Centre, financed by Panam Sports, attended by Ilic and the COC Executive Committee.

Ilic said Panam Sports have the resources to help all of their 41 members.

Meetings were also held during the visit between Panam Sports President Neven Ilic and his Colombian Olympic Committee counterpart Baltazar Medina ©Panam Sports

"A couple of days ago we were in Grenada inaugurating a tremendous new building for its Olympic Committee and today we are here in Bogota with these beautiful facilities," he said.

"And the truth is that it fills us with pride and hopefully more countries follow this example and can improve their offices, venues or stadiums.

"We are open to receiving proposals to determine how we can help them."

Ilic said Panam Sports "admire" the work the COC is doing.

"We want Colombia to help us and share its examples of great development to the other countries in our region that we want to improve," he added.