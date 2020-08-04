The International Canoe Federation (ICF) has launched a new virtual paddle challenge after hosting its 5k competition last month.

There will be three partners with the ICF for the challenge – charity partner Peace and Sport, international canoe and kayak manufacturer Rotomod and media partner Kayaksessions.

The challenge will follow the same guidelines as before, with participants being given the choice of either the five kilometre of two kilometre distance.

It is hoped that the project will encourage people of all ages and abilities to get active following months of COVID-19 restrictions.

Peace and Sport is currently running community programmes all over the world to help educate and integrate communities in developing regions.

It will be their first partnership with the ICF, with a formal long-term agreement between the two parties expected to follow shortly.

All participants in the challenge will have the option to donate to Peace and Sport, to support projects in countries as diverse as Mali, Haiti and East Timor, with those who do so having the chance to win weekly prizes.

"We were thrilled with the response to our 5k challenge, but realised for many paddlers the distance was a tough ask," said ICF event organiser Hoichan Kwon.

"We hope the shorter distances will appeal to not only the recreational and beginner paddlers, but also the more experienced participants looking to challenge themselves over what they may consider 'sprint' distances.

"Having Rotomod and Kayaksessions as our partners for this challenge is a great boost.

"We are looking forward to channelling their enthusiasm and passion for all things canoeing to help make this a fantastic event.

"And Peace and Sport is a great fit for this project – the organisation is doing fantastic work around the globe, promoting the role sport can play in delivering development, peace and harmony in communities with conflict."

Peace and Sport President and founder Joël Bouzou said the partnership will help raise funds and awareness for its important projects.

"This event is not just about the performance, it is also about getting mobilised for solidarity," he said.

"Participants will have the opportunity to make donations and becoming change makers.

"Every contribution, no matter the amount, will support our daily peace-through-sport activities for children in France, Jordan and Burundi.

"This fundraising initiative is an example for other sport organisations willing to engage in social development and peace."

All participants in the challenge have to register ahead and then post their times on the official event website.