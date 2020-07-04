Prague has stepped in to replace London as hosts of this year's European Canoe Slalom Championships after the event in the British capital was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The European Canoe Association (ECA) said Prague had agreed to stage the Championships from September 18 to 20.

The Czech Canoe Union offered to host the event following the March decision from the ECA and British Canoeing to cancel it.

Lee Valley White Water Centre, the venue for canoeing at London 2012, had been due to hold the event from May 15 to 17.

In a statement, the ECA acknowledged another cancellation of the Championships was possible because of the COVID-19 crisis.

The continental body also said it would consult with local organisers before the event is scheduled to open to decide whether it can be classed as an official European Championships, as travel restrictions imposed in response to the pandemic could prevent countries from competing.

Lee Valley White Water Centre had been due to host the event in May ©Getty Images

"Regardless of the new venue the COVID-19 situation will be taken into consideration, therefore ECA and organisers reserve the right to cancel the Championships," the ECA said.

"The ECA will continuously monitor the situation, opening of the borders and react promptly in coordination with the Organising Committee.

"Sixty days before the Championships, the ECA and the Organising Committee will analyse whether the borders of the Countries whose teams have participated in the ECA Championships in recent years are open and decide whether it can be an official European Championships."

Organising Committee head Jiří Rohan said it was "honoured" to welcome athletes to the Czech capital for the Championships.

"We are very glad that we got this chance to organise this event," Rohan added.

"The International Canoe Federation World Cup was moved to October originally, which caused us technical troubles due to planned reconstruction of the course.

"So, the event in September is much more acceptable and even more pleasant for the paddlers and fans."

Prague last hosted the senior European Canoe Slalom Championships in 2018.