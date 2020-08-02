With international athletes unable to compete, this year's Winter Games NZ are set to instead take place under a revamped team format and will be called Obsidian 2020.

The event will feature 21 of New Zealand’s best freeski and snowboard athletes, who will compete in five challenges between August 10 to 20.

Each nine-person team is due to feature a mix of seven elite snow sport athletes and two videographers.

Challenges include freeride, park jam and big air events, with all three scored by an expert panel in each of the sporting disciplines.

The mountain shred challenge will see all three teams sent to separate ski resorts, where they will build and session a line that can feature natural, man-made or enhanced natural features.

Teams will be scored on their video edit's style, creativity and sporting merit.

Points are also set to be available for the videographers' edit.

Each team will receive a joker card, which gives the team double points for the event they play the card on.

Olympic freestyle skier Jossi Wells confirmed his participation in Obsidian 2020 ©Getty Images

Olympic freestyle skier and six-times X-Games medallist Jossi Wells is among those to confirm his participation.

"The opportunity we have been dealt during this worldwide pandemic lends itself to really showcasing New Zealand’s diverse talent pool in the field of snowsports," he said.

"From X-Games, World Cup, Olympic and Freeride World tour podium places to backcountry film stars, Kiwis have been pushing the boundaries in all areas of snowsports for a number of years.

"The opportunity to bring all these athletes together for a 10-day event is what I see as a celebration of all that has been accomplished across the board.

"For me personally I am excited to participate as I feel like an event encompassing these diverse disciplines is suited to my skiing.

"New Zealand has come such a long way in the area of snowsports and I’m very much looking forward to celebrating that with all the amazing athletes involved."

The Winter Games NZ are normally the first stop of the International Ski Federation Park and Pipe World Cup season.