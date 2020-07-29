The Russian Rugby Federation (FRR) has created an Organising Committee to examine its potential bid for the 2027 World Cup.

Former Russian rugby player Pavel Novikov and member of the Board of Trustees of the FRR, Pavel Nauemnko, are part of the Committee which was convened by the organisation's Supreme Council.

Other members include deputy general director and chairman of the FRR Board Pavel Bugrov, director for rugby development in the regions of the FRR Gleb Babkin, sports director of the FRR Sergey Markov and director for organisational work of the FRR Pavel Federov.

Russia, which is not a rugby superpower, has previously reported its desire to host the 2027 World Cup.

If successful, the country would follow-on from 2023 hosts France.

The Supreme Council of the Rugby Union of Russia has created a Committee to prepare an application to host the 2027 @rugbyworldcup in Russia



The bidding campaign is due to officially begin in February 2021 and a decision should be made by World Rugby in May 2022.

Success for Russia would be controversial, due to the country's doping record.

The World Anti-Doping Agency has issued a four-year ban on the Russian flag flying at the Olympic Games or any World Championships, with the case currently being appealed at the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

Other nations interested in the 2027 tournament include Australia, the current favourites, and possibly the United States.

US rugby coach Gary Gold has previously stated that if the nation were to host the competition, they could emulate the success of Japan who shocked Scotland to reach the quarter-finals of the 2019 edition when they played hosts.

Argentina, who had previously stated their interest in hosting the 2027 edition, has pulled out of their potential bid to back the Australian campaign.