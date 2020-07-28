The International Blind Sports Federation has confirmed the postponement of this year's Blind Football European Championships Division Two tournament.

Bucharest was scheduled to host the event between October 4 and 11 but it has now been moved back to 2021 due to continued uncertainties caused by the coronavirus outbreak.

Local organisers the National Paralympic Committee of Romania and the Romanian Association of the Blind agreed that it could not be determined how many countries would be able to commit to taking part.

It is hoped the tournament can again be held in October next year, at the Romanian Football Federation's training base in Mogoșoaia, to the north of the capital.

"We're very disappointed we had to take this decision, but there was sadly no alternative," an Organising Committee spokesman said.

The tournament is a qualifier for the Division One event ©IBSA

"It wasn't clear if we were going to be able to stage a meaningful and viable event given the current situation and the fact that many countries would be reluctant to enter a team.

"The European Championships Division Two have become one of the main events on the European blind football calendar and it is a shame we have had to postpone, but we feel it was for the best and we're sure the competition will be stronger and better next year.

"We are looking forward to announcing the new dates in the near future."

The Division Two event serves as a qualifier for Division One, the top tier of blind football in Europe.

Romania has played host and won the title on both previous occasions the Division Two tournament has taken place.