The Fiji Association of Sports and National Olympic Committee (FASANOC) hosted a flag raising ceremony to mark one-year-to-go until the postponed Olympic Games in Tokyo.

With Tokyo 2020 put back until July 23 to August 8 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic, FASANOC celebrated the one-year-to-go mark for a second time.

Oceania National Olympic Committees (ONOC) President Robin Mitchell officiated the flag raising ceremony.

The Fijian, Japanese and Olympic flags were raised outside the FASANOC headquarters in Suva.





FASANOC also participated in the International Olympic Committee's "Stronger Together" campaign, which aims to promote equality and togetherness in light of the postponed Games while the world deals with the effects of COVID-19.

A round table event was hosted at the the residence of the Japanese Ambassador to Fiji, Masahiro Omura.

Messages of solidarity were shared, with FASANOC also thanking ONOC, the Embassy of Japan and athletes for their support.