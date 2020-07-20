FASANOC sets closing date in search for Chef de Mission for three major Games

The Fiji Association of Sports and National Olympic Committee (FASANOC) has set a closing date of July 24 in its search for a Chef de Mission for three major Games.

Included in the trio of events is the 2022 Commonwealth Games in English city Birmingham.

The successful candidate will also work at the 2021 Asian Indoor and Martial Arts Games in Thailand's capital Bangkok, with countries from Oceania invited to this event.

Next year's Pacific Mini Games in Saipan in the Northern Mariana Islands is the third event the Chef de Mission will work at.

A call for applicants was first made by FASANOC chief executive Lorraine Mar in March.

The role is on a volunteer basis with FASANOC looking for a "dynamic" individual to oversee Fiji's preparations and participation.

"The objective of the Chef de Mission role is to ensure that Team Fiji at each of the Games is presented with all the opportunities and the support services it needs to produce medal winning performances and bring glory to our nation, Fiji," FASANOC said.

"The position represents a unique, challenging opportunity for the right person.

"The successful candidate will have significant experience in similar positions, strong motivational skills, high-level management skills and excellent communication skills.

"Strong leadership is mandatory and experience in sporting team management roles and previous involvement with Team Fiji will be an advantage."