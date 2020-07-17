The Ladies Professional Golf Association (LPGA) has announced a formal partnership with Cambia Health Solutions with the company officially providing masks for the governing body.

It coincides with the return of women's golf after the COVID-19 pandemic, with the company giving masks to players, caddies and staff across the LPGA and Symetra Tours.

"We are reminded of the importance of community and the commitment we have to one another during this unprecedented time," said Mark Ganz, chief executive of Cambia Health Solutions.

"Cambia is honoured to be the Official Mask Partner of the LPGA Tour.

"We are happy to support the health and safety of the players and fans and are proud of our partnership with the LPGA, an organisation that empowers leadership and mentorship of generations."

Our President of Consumer Health Solutions & Chief Medical Officer, @CPegusMD is discussing health equity, #COVID19 and navigating the next normal with the @LPGA in their Women's e-Leadership Series. Stay tuned as we live tweet the event. pic.twitter.com/0kpVtOgwaE — Cambia Health (@Cambia) July 16, 2020

The two parties have worked together on the LPGA Tour for years, with the company being a title sponsor for the Cambia Portland Classic since 2014.

Heather Daly-Donofrio, chief tour operations officer for the LPGA added: "As a trusted partner for many years on the LPGA Tour, Cambia Health Solutions was our first call when we started preparing to go back to play.

"Keeping our athletes, caddies, staff and tournament partners healthy is our number one priority.

"We appreciate Cambia's support in helping to keep us safe by wearing masks, and we hope to be a positive example of the measures we can all take to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19 around the world."

Cambia Health Solutions will also sponsor a caddie programme that supports LPGA Tour caddies affected directly by the COVID-19 pandemic.