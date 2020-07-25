Club Paris 2024 launched with French sports stars to face public in challenges

Paris 2024 has launched "Club Paris 2024" which will enable the public to challenge top French athletes, as well as potentially securing opportunities to carry the Olympic Flame and participating in the public marathon event.

The French public has been encouraged to subscribe to Club Paris 2024 by submitting their email address on the official website of the Games.

Paris 2024 has said subscribers will have the opportunity to secure privileges in the build-up to the Olympic and Paralympic Games, including the potential to carry the Flame.

Subscribers could have the chance to go behind the scenes of Paris 2024 and become part of the volunteering team for the Games.

The opportunity to win entry into Paris 2024’s mass-participation marathon, which will offer members of the public the chance to run the same course on the same day as the Olympic athletes, has also been highlighted by Paris 2024.

The first initiative aimed at subscribers is a series of eight challenges with world-class French athletes.

Subscribers have been able to challenge French basketball star Tony Parker, with the four-time National Basketball Association All-Star and EuroBasket champion set to participate in a 3x3 basketball event tomorrow in Paris.

Paris 2024 has selected 80 participants who will challenge Parker and his team.

Matches will last for five minutes, with the first team to reach 10 points winning the contest.

The location has not been announced to reduce the risk of crowds appearing.

Romain Lachance, Paris 2024 director of engagement, told FranceInfo that the eight challenges will be as inclusive as possible.

Tu veux détrôner @tonyparker et sa team dimanche ?

Rejoins le #ClubParis2024, inscris-toi sur : https://t.co/4LIdxYFWOC pic.twitter.com/l3JxBdH3Vt — Rejoins le Club Paris 2024 (@Paris2024) July 22, 2020

"When you register, we ask for your motivation and, on this basis, we will select the participants," Lachance said.

"But there is no of sporting criteria, we will be as inclusive as possible."

Three-time Olympic swimming medallist Florent Manaudou will participate in the second challenge on August 6, as part of a 4x50metres relay in Marseille.

Table tennis player Simon Gauzy, triathlete Vincent Luis and Paralympic long jumpers Marie-Amélie Le Fur and Arnaud Assoumani will be among those to participate in events during August.

Tennis players Pauline Parmentier and Charlotte Fairbank will face challengers in a tie-break event at the Croix Catelan in Paris on August 26.

Breakdancers Bgirl Carlota and Bboy Lagaet will participate in a challenge the following day at Grande-Synthe.

Judoka Clarisse Agbegnenou will then face challenges at the beginning of September in Paris.

Olympic decathlon silver medallist Kévin Mayer, London 2012 pole vault champion Renaud Lavillenie and five-time Olympic biathlon gold medallist Martin Fourcade are among the athletes also expected to participate in challenges.